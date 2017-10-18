Purolator To Exhibit Automotive Filtration Products At AAPEX 2017

Purolator, a manufacturer of innovative automotive filtration products, will be exhibiting its full offering of oil, air and cabin air filters for the aftermarket at this year’s AAPEX event in booth No. 1433. Expo attendees are encouraged to visit the booth to learn more about these lines, and how they can bring value to their businesses.

Booth visitors will have the opportunity to meet with Purolator experts and experience the company’s full line-up – product highlights include:

PurolatorBOSS oil filters – BOSS filters are engineered with exclusive SmartFusion Technology, which features 100-percent synthetic media supported by fully integrated, reinforced polymer mesh. These are designed to work well with all oil types, especially full synthetic oil, providing up to 15,000 miles of engine protection

– Featuring oil, air and cabin air filters, this line is designed to provide premium engine and passenger protection, as well as enhanced performance, to help optimize vehicle life PurolatorTECH professional grade filter program – Designed specifically for the professional service channel, this program focuses on providing top OE-quality products at competitive pricing. TECH offers comprehensive coverage within the oil, air and cabin air filter lines PurolatorTECH oil filters offer 96.5 percent dirt removal power and cover 99 percent of the vehicles in operation (VIO) PurolatorTECH air filters ensure maximum airflow, high efficiency and increased engine performance, and offer more than 97 percent VIO coverage PurolatorTECH cabin air filters are available in particulate or carbon depending on OE configuration, with more than 95 percent VIO coverage

“AAPEX provides a perfect opportunity for the Purolator team to interact with automotive retailers and service professionals simultaneously,” said Tina Davis, senior marketing manager of brand and communications at MANN+HUMMEL Purolator Filters LLC. “Our primary focus at this year’s expo is to not only educate attendees about our products, but also learn more about their professional needs and how we can help set them up for success.”

To learn more about Purolator’s product lines and connect with product experts, be sure to visit the company’s booth (No. 1433) at AAPEX. To explore Purolator’s product offering in advance, visit pureoil.com.