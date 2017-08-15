News/Purolator
Purolator Calls Attention To Cabin Air Filters With The Help Of A Few ‘Filthy-Mouthed Kids’

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Purolator has released a new video addressing filters and their importance.

“Let’s face it, cabin air filters aren’t the first thing on drivers’ minds,” the company says. “Even the most ‘hardcore’ automotive DIYers don’t get excited about them. And that’s why Purolator decided to find a way to get folks to give a hoot about cabin air filter replacement.”

The company enlisted the help of a couple of “filthy-mouthed kids,” and produced an “unconventional public service announcement.” The video, addressing the need to change cabin air filters, has garnered more than 520,000 views, 2,000 likes and almost 1,500 shares on Facebook. It is available to view here: Change Your Cabin Air Filter!

The video also is available on YouTube.

