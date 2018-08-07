Pronto Awards 8 Auto Service Center Scholarships



National Pronto Association has awarded eight Auto Service Center scholarships, according to Bill Maggs, president and CEO of National Pronto Association.

The following students will receive scholarships for the 2018-‘19 academic year: Mariana Armstrong of Gainesville, Florida; Emily Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Robert Blaettner of Boerne, Texas; Anna Christians of Sheldon, Iowa; Giovanni Colatruglio of Warren, New Jersey; Matthew Matuska of George, Iowa; Ashley Stamboulain of Robbinsville, New Jersey; and Jonah Stevenson of Huntsville, Alabama.

The annual Pronto scholarship program is funded by National Pronto Association and its warehouse distributor members and is administered by the University of the Aftermarket Foundation. Sons, daughters and employees of any active Pronto Auto Service Center currently purchasing from a Pronto member are eligible for consideration. Candidates must be attending a two or four-year accredited college, an ASE/NATEF certified post-secondary automotive/heavy-duty/collision technician training program or any licensed and accredited vocational school.

“National Pronto Association is honored to award scholarships to these outstanding young men and women,” said Maggs. “These scholarships demonstrate our commitment to help provide educational opportunities to the next generation of our members’ employees and families.”

To apply for future scholarship opportunities, visit automotivescholarships.com. Each application will be considered for every scholarship where the application meets the qualifications.