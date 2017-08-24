Pronto Awards $20,000 In Cash Prizes For Bucket List Promotion

Pronto has awarded three lucky customers with big cash prizes for their participation in the Pronto / ACDelco Bucket List Promotion. Pronto’s Bucket List promotion is a campaign that runs nationwide from July 1 to Sept. 30.

Each month, Pronto will be paying out $20,000 in cash prizes: two $5,000 and one $10,000 cash prize. There will be one $20,000 grand prize awarded at the end of the promotion. Valued Pronto customers can earn entries into the National Grand Prize drawing by participating in local Bucket List promotions run by participating Pronto suppliers. These drawings are based on individual ACDelco purchase requirements set by participating Pronto suppliers.

Pronto’s Robert Roos, vice president of sales and marketing, said, “Pronto is excited to partner with ACDelco once again in offering our members an exciting opportunity to engage with their customers in goal setting and dreaming big, both in business and in life. This promotion has inspired imagination, opportunity and growth for all who participated and Pronto is honored to take part in putting action behind customer dreams and ambition.”

Cliff Cohen, manager of national distribution and network development for ACDelco, said, “Our partnership with the National Pronto Association continues to produce strong business results for ACDelco. We are proud of the relationships that we have established with their members and their customers. This promotion continues to show that together we are focused on supporting our joint customers while working to increase ACDelco sales in this competitive marketplace. We look forward to what lies ahead and are excited about the opportunities for expanding the ACDelco platform through our continued partnership with Pronto.”

The July Bucket List winners are: