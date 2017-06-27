ProMAXX Tool Offers PowerPull ProKit To Remove Ford Fuel Injectors

ProMAXX Tool announces the availability of the company’s new PowerPull ProKit line of precision technician tools to facilitate removal of the Ford Fuel Injector found in the Ford 6.7L Power Stroke Diesel engine, says the company.

Current methods of removing the fuel injectors has proven to be time-consuming and frustrating to diesel technicians, says Jeffrey Del Rossa, president, ProMAXX. Moreover, hard-to-remove injectors often deform tools currently available that have limited strength and reach.

In working with certified Ford Senior Master Technicians, ProMAXX engineered a system that eliminates the current method of bolting the removal tool to the head.

“As in all of our engineered performance tools, we look at problems differently, and the new PowerPull ProKit continues on our mission to provide hard-working professional automotive technicians with solutions that save them time and money,” said Del Rossa.

PowerPull ProKit is now available at promaxxtool.com.