ProMAXX Tool Introduces The New Alan 200 Series ProKit

Tim Fritz

ProMAXX Tool has announced the availability of the new Alan 200 Series ProKit. The new device is engineered for the Dodge 5.7L HEMI V8 engine to facilitate the quick removal of broken exhaust manifold studs and bolts.

The tool guarantees alignment and perpendicularity of drilling dead center, requiring less torque and reduced risk of screw extractor breakage.

“We raised the bar significantly with our new design that incorporates interchangeable tooling that now makes for extractor-less repairs,” said Jeffrey Del Rossa, president of ProMAXX.

The Alan 200 Series is capable of eliminating accidental drilling into the coolant passages, and it can support the removal of broken screw extractors reducing cylinder head removal.

ProMAXX Tool makes its tools in the U.S.A. using American craftsmen and American-made materials.

Limited lifetime warranty and free unlimited technical support.

