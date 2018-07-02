ProMAXX Tool Introduces New Megan ProKit

ProMAXX Tool now offers the new Megan ProKit, which serves both authorized Ford dealers and independent shops by facilitating the easy removal of broken exhaust manifold bolts in the Ford 6.2L V8 engine.

“Everything is larger in this engine, making these repairs more stubborn and challenging than in others. Megan is engineered to address these issues with larger tooling and more options, including or new extractor-less option.” said Jeff Del Rossa, president and founder of ProMAXX Tool. “This tool gives technicians a solution for fast, efficient and easy repair.”

Megan is now available in two iterations: ProPlate for ProMAXX customers who already own one of our kits, or ProKit version complete with all the necessary tooling for new customers.

ProMAXX tools are always manufactured in the United States from American-made materials, by American craftsman. The Megan also comes standard with a limited lifetime warranty, free unlimited technical support and exceptional customer service.

