ProMAXX Tool Announces New Ford Oil Dipstick Removal Tool

ProMAXX Tool has announced the availability of its new PowerPull Oil Tube Extractor tool to facilitate removal of the broken oil dipstick in Ford engines.

The company’s research has found that current methods of removing the broken dipstick are a frustrating and time-consuming repair. Techs often need to lift the engine or remove the oil pan. The new stainless-steel Oil Tube Extractor quickly screws into the damaged tube and with the aggressive thread on the tool bites into the steel tube, which allows it to remove the damaged piece from the top of the block without any further action.

“As in all our engineered performance tools, we look at problems differently,” said Jeffrey Del Rossa, president, ProMAXX. “The new PowerPull Oil Tube Extractor can be paired with our PowerHammer Assembly. Together they remove the broken off tube in less than three minutes.”

PowerPull Oil Tube Extractor is now available at promaxxtool.com.