Home Cooling Problems That Plague Chrysler’s 3.5L Engine Create Rebuild Opportunities

If ever there was a service opportunity ripe for the taking, Chrysler’s 3.5L SOHC V6 engine (and its 2.7L, 3.2L and 4.0L cousins) is it.

This engine was introduced back in 1993 as an “upgrade” from the earlier 3.3L pushrod V6 engine.

Some would question whether the move was a step forward or backward because the 3.5L V6 (and its variants) has a poor reputation for ­reliability.

Lubrication issues, oil sludging, coolant leaks, overheating and low-mileage ­engine failures have plagued this engine family from the get-go.

Some blame the design of the engine itself for all the ills it has suffered, while ­others blame consumers for not maintaining their engines properly. But regardless of who’s at fault, these engines do represent a significant service opportunity for engine rebuilders from all the heat damaged inflicted upon them.

Engine Details
The new 3.5L engine used essentially the same cast iron block and crankshaft as the 3.3L (same 81 mm stroke), but the bore size was increased from 93 to 96 mm and the compression ratio was bumped up to 10.4:1.

Chrysler designed new heads and manifolds to accommodate the overhead cams, and a sexy dual-throttle cross ram intake system with a manifold tuning valve.

The front of the block was modified to accommodate a front-mount oil pump and a timing belt drive for the overhead cams. The water pump was built into the front cover so it could be driven by the timing belt.

The 3.5L V6 was used in 1993-’97 Chrysler LH cars (Dodge Intrepid, Chrysler New Yorker and LHS, Eagle Vision) and the ’97 Plymouth Prowler.

In 1998, the 3.5L was reworked and given an aluminum block and additional tweaks to increase the power to 253 to 255 hp, depending on the application. Unfortunately, Chrysler failed to upgrade some things that needed to be upgraded, like the undersized oil galley passages in the block, the troublesome coolant pipe that runs under the intake manifold, the undersized PCV system that doesn’t pull enough air through the crankcase and the overall reliability of the engine itself.

The 1998 to 2010 all-aluminum versions of the 3.5L SOHC V6 were used in a wide range of Chrysler models including the 300 and 300M, Avenger, Challenger, Charger, Concorde, Intrepid, Pacifica, Prowler and Sebring.

The last 3.5L V6s were produced in 2010. For model year 2011, the engine was replaced with a totally new 3.6L DOHC Pentastar V6.

Oil Sludging Problem
One of the most common problems with these engines is that the oil tends to sludge and break down — especially if the oil is not changed every 3,000 miles.

These engines run hot, and with a PCV system that barely flows enough air to pull moisture out of the crankcase, it doesn’t take long to create an oil sludging problem.

As sludge and varnish build up inside the engine, it can restrict the small oil passages that deliver oil to the crankshaft bearings, increasing the risk of oil starvation and bearing failure.

Many of these engines have failed at relatively low mileages (less than 80,000 miles) because of spun bearings and/or broken connecting rods.

If you have a customer who drives a Chrysler product with a 3.5L V6 (or a 2.7L, 3.3L or 4.0L), you need to stress the importance of frequent oil changes (every 3,000 miles, not the 7,500-mile intervals recommended by Chrysler).

If you find evidence of maintenance neglect such as foaming or sludge on the underside of the oil filler cap, a plugged PCV system or oil that looks like tar when it drains out of the crankcase, recommend a crankcase flush to remove as much of the accumulated sludge and varnish as possible when the oil is changed.

Also, inspect and clean the PCV valve when the oil is changed, and replace the PCV valve every 30,000 miles to keep the PCV system working at peak efficiency.

Article courtesy of Engine Builder magazine.

  • kwoot

    2.7 l is the engine with sludge, pcv, and running hot, not the 3.5l. First post seemed to have been erased…

  • Ryan Grobe

    I own one of the cars with that engine I have never had any major issues with it. It has less than 60K miles on it and it’s a ’97. I change the oil every 2,500 miles and it has never been bad.

  • William Grote

    I guess they are right about the 3.5 engine, one of ours just turned a rod bearing and the engine is only14 years old with only 220000 miles on it. So now we are wondering how long our other 3.5 will last, it has 170000 miles on it and it is a 1994. THOSE 3.5 JUST DON’T LAST VERY LONG.

    • Joe Becker

      What year is your engine that spun the bearing? and what did you do for it?

    • Dan619

      it lasted 14 years and well over 200,000 miles… they don’t last very long???

      • Kat

        I thought William was being sarcastic, no?

  • Lkball

    I have a 3.5 liter in my Pontiac G6 that just went bad. Something inside the engine broke. The car only has 65,000 miles on it.

    • Todd Applegate

      You do realize that this thread is about Chrysler 3.5L engines and not the Pontiac (GM) engine?

  • Garry

    Well I’m in the same boat, 05 3.5 with 149,xxx just destroyed itself, haven’t pulled it apart yet, but sounds like a rod or crank bearing, no warning, no lights, car went through 3 quarts of oil in less than a week. Not even sure if it worth buying another one.

  • hoot

    a pacifica with 3.5 shut its self off will start but wont stay running. no lights for warnings an will start no knocks pings or any kind off engine noises. im thinking electrical, what do you all think?

  • jbobsmith

    I bought a 99 LHS with that engine, and it died at about 140K, only had it for 10K myself. Got it for $2000, put another $1500 into it (timing belt, suspension, ect), now it’s junk….

    Thanks Crapler, er Chrysler….

    My mechanic thinks that it is probably a broken rod bearing, so it’s pretty much toast….

  • Gary Epstein

    Currently I own a Concorde LXI. Its had more maintenance in three years than all my previous vehicles combined. Crank and Timing senors. Now it starts, run smoothly then stalls and fails to restart until cool again., I am told if they do run they last a very long time, but at what costs. Mine , a 2004, has only 95,000 miles on it. I had assumed it would last me and be at least low maintenance . That has hardly been the case

  • Rob

    This past weekend my 2005 Chrysler 300 suffered catastrophic engine failure. I had no previous warning. No engine light, no oil light, no rough idle, nothing. Within a 2 block stretch my engine went from running perfect to being completely ripped apart inside. The engine had thrown a rod creating a hole in the block and pieces were falling out. The car has only 93,000 miles on it. I always got regular oil changes and nothing ever looked out of the ordinary. The replacement is going to cost $7,000.

  • Mosinnagant

    I have a 2009 300 and with
    no warning or signs of problems this week the engine spun a rod bering. This car
    has 43000 miles on it with regular oil changes. The dealership told me I
    need a new engine at $4500 plus labor. I have only owned this car since
    December. I called Chrysler and they refuse to accept any responsibility for this. Once I
    get this fixed I will be selling the car and I will never buy a
    Chrysler product again.

  • Judd

    im replacing head gaskets for a 99 3.5 engine did anyone have some trouble with cleaning headbolt threads on the block? knowing its an aluminum block just concerned about attempting to tap the threads to clean it out?

  • Frank Richardson

    Most of the LH cars in the salvage yards have 2.7s in them. All of the 3.5 I see are wrecked, have trans problems, or have over 200,000 miles. The 3.5 is durable. The sludging problem on the 2.7 is not PCV issue, it is the water pump being on the oil side of the engines and coolant leaks from the water pump puts coolant into the engine oil undetected.

  • Where The Eagles Fly

    This post is completely biased on the “If you find evidence of maintenance neglect” issue. The sludge issue can also be related to the water pump where the gasket breaks down, or the the water pump no longer turns prematurely – thus causing overheating, and/or (if the gasket breaks down) which antifreeze seeps through out the engine.

    Let’s just think about this for one moment… How is it that the customer/owner can ever know if the maintenance is too little, (or too much) even if they are following the recommendations by what Chrysler/Dodge states?

    If mechanics have to turn around and deviate from what Chrysler says, in order to prevent these issues, wouldn’t you say that there is an issue here??? Wouldn’t you say that this should be the responsibility of Chrysler/Dodge and is extremely indicative in a tapestry of other issues you’ve covered and listed???

    I really have not found any where in any documentation; whether from Chrysler or Dodge that states “owners must deviate from the regular maintenance practice recommended,” other than the “newly” recommended practices recommended by any mechanics which can also be misleading???? Does Chrysler state that the mechanics are responsible for relaying or covering for Chrysler issues or newly recommendations???????????

    There is no denying that this is a design flaw, especially where I’ve maintained my intrepid religiously, and yet, wound up with a blown engine. There is no excuse, especially by this post that should overlook the design flaws that Chrysler should be responsible when undeniable evidence is provided by a paper/service trail at either recommended maintenance intervals to which Chrysler/Dodge recommends, or going above and beyond to prevent this issue by what mechanics may state. Period.

