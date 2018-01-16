Prestone Launches All-New Antifreeze/Coolant Options Specially Developed For Import Car Makes



Prestone Products Corporation, a leading brand in under-the-hood chemicals, recently announced a new line of antifreeze products tailor-made for Asian and European cars. The unique formulas are designed specifically for these particular makes to give vehicle owners the confidence that comes with using a Prestone-branded product.



“As the needs of our customers change, we wanted to create an entirely new product line that speaks to the desires of a new DIY audience,” said Steven Clancy, President of Prestone Products Corporation. “We are excited to share our new line with the ever-evolving automobile industry.”



The new line features three unique formulas: one for Honda and Nissan vehicles; one for Hyundai, Kia, Subaru, Toyota, Lexus and Scion vehicles; and one for European models including Volkswagen, Audi, BMW, Volvo and Mercedes. These products give consumers confidence that their antifreeze/coolant fights corrosion using formulas that are particular to vehicle manufacturers’ specifications. While some other antifreeze/coolant makers simply use different colors with one technology, Prestone differentiates each of the formulas to match the car manufacturer’s coolant type, said the company.

Prestone’s new Asian and European antifreeze products will be sold exclusively at Walmart locations nationwide in a half gallon jug. Additional retailers for these and other formulas for this product line will be announced in the coming months.