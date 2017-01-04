Premium-Grade Cree White LED Flashlights From Monster
Monster introduces two premium-grade Cree white LED flashlights.
The MST10300 offers 300 lumen and a two-hour run time, while the MST10800 offers 800 lumen and a four-hour run time. They both include a four-mode tail switch with low, medium and high beam.
Equipped with a micro USB charging system and LED charging status indicator, both are waterproof (IPX7 rated).
Features and Benefits of the MST10300 – XP-G2 (R3) Cree White LED Flashlight:
• 2-hour run time
• Battery: 1×3.7V 600mAh 14430 Li-ion rechargeable
• Direct plug to recharge by micro USB
• Waterproof (IPX7)
• Size diameter: 1.14″x4.6″, weight: 4.4oz
• Four-mode tail switch: low, medium and high beam
• Deflector offers a 175-meter beam throw
Features and Benefits of the MST10800 – XM-L2 (T6) Cree white LED Flashlight:
• XM-L2 Cree white LED up to 800 lumens
• 4-hour run time
• Battery: 1×3.7V 2600mAh 18650 Li-ion rechargeable
• Direct plug to recharge by micro USB
• Waterproof (IPX7)
• Size diameter: 1.30″ x 5.5″, weight: 7oz.
• Four-mode tail switch: low, medium and high beam
• Deflector offers a 250 meter beam throw
