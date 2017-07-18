Power Steering: To Flush or Not to Flush

Whenever a technician is performing a repair on a power steering system component, the question is always whether there is a need to flush the entire system. It takes a bit longer and costs a few dollars, but a thorough flush of the power steering system is key to a successful repair.

When a repair is made on a power steering system, there’s a chance that metal shavings can enter the system. This can lead to a premature failure of the rack and causing a costly comeback.

In addition to contaminants, the working life of power steering fluid is only three to five years, and it is very rarely replaced when needed. By swapping the fluid, you’re helping to extend the life of the power steering system.

