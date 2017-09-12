Portable Fuel Transfer And Filtration System From IPA



IPA introduces the #9046F Pneumatic Fuel Tank Sweeper, a complete, turnkey system for removing debris, impurities and water from contaminated diesel fuel, fuel oil and kerosene.

“We built this unit to be the ultimate filtration system for anyone servicing on or off-road equipment,” says Ian Vinci, vice president of IPA. “The Pneumatic Fuel Tank Sweeper utilizes a high-quality diaphragm pump and panel mount controls. It incorporates a spill-free, drain-down design with custom accessories such as a flow-through brush to get the job done in the fastest and most efficient way possible.”

The Pneumatic Fuel Tank Sweeper can be used to bulk transfer (up to 26 gpm) or filter/polish diesel fuel, fuel oil and kerosene on fleet trucks, off-road equipment and stationary holding tanks.



The Pneumatic Fuel Tank Sweeper includes an Extra 17-Micron Filter, Extra 30-Micron Filter, 11′ Intake Hose, 11′ Output Hose, 5′ 1″ Dia. Rigid Wand, 5′ 3/4″ Dia. Flex Wand with Flow-Through Brush, 5′ 3/4″ Dia. Flex Wand, 5′ 1/2″ Dia. Flex Wand, Chassis Ground Cable and Quick-Disconnect Ball Valve. It is built on a rugged steel cart with 10″ pneumatic tires, and features a two-year warranty.

To extend the life of your fuel systems with the #9046F Pneumatic Fuel Tank Sweeper, or to see a complete list of IPA’s Fuel/Fluid Transfer and Filtration Line, visit ipatools.com or call 888-786-7899.