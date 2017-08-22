Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamps Deliver Easy Plug-And-Play Upgrade For Popular Domestics



Lumileds is offering domestic coverage for its Philips X-tremeVision LED fog lamps. These advanced LED lamps are designed as an easy plug-and-play replacement for the H8, H11 and H16 halogen fog bulb applications found on popular late-model vehicles from Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, Chrysler, Dodge, Ford, GMC, Jeep and Lincoln.

The Philips LED fog lamp delivers a bright, white 6,000K light that matches with the color of Xenon and LED headlights and Philips CrystalVision ultra upgrade headlight bulbs. It features a patented, ‘SafeBeam’ technology that eliminates glare to other drivers by creating the same beam pattern as standard halogen fog lights. Philips says this technology ensures that the light emitted from the LED fog lamp is directed onto the road and not into the eyes of oncoming drivers.

Philips X-tremeVision LED fog lamps are made with the AirFlux design, providing constant cooling and ensuring the highest light quality and longest possible service life. This design also leaves ample space for the best optical lenses available in order to deliver a smooth, inclusion-free beam with no shadowing effects. Philips X-tremeVision LED Fog Lamp is engineered for durability and reliability and built to deliver a 12-year lifetime.

Applications include popular models from Buick (Allure to Verano), Cadillac (CTS to XLR), Chevrolet (Camaro to Trax), Chrysler (200 and 300), Dodge (Avenger to Durango), Ford (C-Max to Taurus X), GMC (Acadia and Terrain), Jeep (Compass to Renegade) and Lincoln (MKS to MKZ. Applications also are offered for Dodge Sprinter and Ford Transit Connect.