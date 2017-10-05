News/Philips
Philips Unveils Ultinon LED, A New And Advanced Generation Of Automotive Lighting, Company Says

Lumileds, a global lighting solutions company and the exclusive supplier of Philips-branded automotive lighting products, said it has introduced a new and advanced generation of automotive LED lighting for a wide range of interior and exterior vehicle applications.

Philips Ultinon LED lights deliver brilliant, high-tech lighting in a variety of colors so that drivers can easily see and be seen, according to the company.

Available in cool blue, intense red, intense amber, and 6000K bright white, the advanced Philips Ultinon LEDs provide excellent light distribution with a wide angle and proper light diffusion. They are designed as direct replacements for conventional bulbs in stop lights, turn-signal lights, backup lights, taillights, position lights, hazard lights, trunk lights, glove-compartment lights and interior floor lights.

To find out more, visit philips.com/automotive or call (800) 257-6054.

