Philips Introduces Xenon CrystalVision Ultra HIDs



Lumileds says it has taken HID (high-intensity discharge) lighting to the next level with Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra. The Xenon HID upgrade delivers a brilliant white light with a color temperature of up to 5000K. Designed as direct replacements for standard HID D2S and D2R bulbs, Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra bulbs produce a beam that is noticeably brighter and whiter than the 4300K color temperature of a standard Xenon HID.

The crisp, bright white light of Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs is ideal for drivers who are looking for a higher level of style and performance, says the company. The radiant white light gives vehicles a high-tech look and the color temperature comes closer to approximating the look of natural daytime illumination.

Philips Xenon CrystalVision ultra HIDs packaging features the Philips Certificate of Authenticity (COA). The Philips COA helps protect consumers from counterfeit Philips lighting products by allowing them to verify the authenticity of the product online. More information on the Philips Xenon HID Anti-Counterfeit Program is available at philips.com/original.