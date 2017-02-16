News
Permatex Sponsors ‘Follow A Dream’ Race Team For 13th Straight NHRA Racing Season

From Brake & Front End

Permatex, a provider of chemical technology for automotive maintenance and repair, will continue its perennial sponsorship of the “Follow A Dream” Race Team as the team’s corporate sponsor for the 2017 NHRA Championship Top Alcohol Funny Car Series. This year marks the 13th consecutive season that Permatex has partnered with Jay Blake and his Follow A Dream team in the NHRA series. As the Follow A Dream team enters the new season on the heels of a second place finish in the Eastern region in 2016, the team says it hopes to parlay the positive side of “lucky 13” with some solid car preparation and teamwork throughout the 2017 challenge.

“We have been working hard over the winter on the Permatex Camaro and can’t wait to get to Florida with the Permatex Follow A Dream Team and get things started,” said team owner Jay Blake on the upcoming season. “The entire team is excited to start the new season and to build on what we learned last year.” Over the past seven years, the Permatex Follow A Dream Race Team has been nationally ranked in the NHRA Top 10 four times.

The Permatex Follow A Dream Race Team will compete in the 2017 NHRA series with veteran driver Phil Burkart behind the wheel. Burkart joined the Follow A Dream team as the full-time driver in 2016. He will help the team compete in 14 races this year, across the United States.

Veteran Anthony Terenzio also will continue as the team’s tuner. Terenzio joined the team in 2016 season after the retirement of longtime tuner Tom Howell.

