Permatex Introduces 2-In-1 Seal & Lock Solution



Permatex Seal & Lock Thread Compound combines the sealing capabilities of a thread sealant with the holding power of a blue, medium-strength threadlocker

Seal & Lock provides increased reliability and durability of repairs by ensuring sealed connections will not leak and locked fittings will not loosen.

This specially formulated compound creates an air and watertight seal up to 1,000 psi and locks to 121 lbs. sq. in. It also resists temperature from -60° F to 300° F. It resists solvents and common shop fluids and is removable with hand tools.

Key applications include freeze plugs, oil pressure sensors, threaded fuel injectors, coolant temperature sensors, A/C systems and more.

