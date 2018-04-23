News
Pentofrost A1 And A2 Prediluted Antifreezes Specially Formulated And Ready To Use On Asian Vehicles

CRP Automotive announced that it has now added prediluted Pentofrost A1 and Pentofrost A2 antifreezes for Asian vehicle applications to complement its original offering of Pentofrost A1 and A2 concentrated formulas. Pentofrost A1 and Pentofrost A2 are prediluted with the exact amount of deionized water required. These special formulations are free of silicate, borate, nitrate and amine containing additives, which makes them ideal for year-round use.

Pentofrost A1 Prediluted Antifreeze (part No. 8115213) is formulated for all Asian vehicles using “red” antifreeze/coolant including Lexus, Toyota and Scion models. Pentofrost A2 Prediluted Antifreeze (part No. 8115215) is suitable for all Asian vehicles using “green” antifreeze/coolant including Hyundai, Infiniti, Kia, Mazda, Nissan and Subaru models.

Both Pentofrost A1 and A2 prediluted antifreezes meet ASTM D-3306 requirements and contain phosphates and organic salts that help protect the materials used in the cooling systems of Asian vehicles. They also are mixable with all phosphate OATs.

