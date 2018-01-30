Penray Introduces New Aerosol Electrical Connector Seal



Penray has introduced its aerosol Connector Seal 7015 to combat water and corrosive chemicals. The product is designed to spray on to assembled electrical connectors and form a flexible yet durable protective seal that keeps out water, road salt and other debris, while protecting the electrical connectors within. It is weather-proof and offers a quick set-up to dry time.

Penray Connector Seal is a crystal clear coating that effectively seals all kinds of electrical connections. It conforms to any shape or size connection and, being clear, does not obstruct the ability to view the color-coding of electrical wires. It also is useful for sealing tail lights and marker lights on boats and boat trailers. It is fully compatible with all common wiring, connectors and other electrical components, and is easily removed if connectors need to be replaced. The product is not paint, and is not intended for use on body panels; it is specifically formulated to insulate and protect electrical connections, keeping contaminants out and electrical connections dry.

Penray chemists in the U.S. carefully crafted the formula to resist temperatures and environments up to 250 degrees F, so the product will withstand the heat generated by electrical connections with high current draw. Apply to a clean, dry surface and in just seconds it forms a clear protective film of approximately 0.005-0.0100-inch – thick enough to afford excellent protection against the elements, yet thin enough to be disassembled and removed easily, says the company.

Bill Nonnamaker, senior vice president of sales and marketing for Penray, said, “It is all too common to see trailers, RVs, and even medium- and large-size trucks with headlights or running lights not illuminated. Faulty electrical connections are usually to blame.”

The Penray spokesman added, “Technicians often use dielectric grease to help protect such connections, but that product is only helpful in the immediate vicinity of the metal connectors. Our innovative new Connector Seal completely encapsulates the entire connector assembly, so that no moisture or debris can enter. So it can be used as a supplement to, or in lieu of, dielectric grease.”

Specific benefits include ease of use, complete encapsulation, crystal clear appearance, durability and ease of removal. Penray Connector Seal is fast-drying, 50-state compliant and available in 10-ounce aerosol cans.