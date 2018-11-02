Pennzoil Spotlights Performance With Professional Motorsports Drivers In New ‘My Car’ Campaign



Earlier this week at the SEMA Show, Joey Logano, Leah Pritchett and Pennzoil executives showcased the brand’s newest ad campaign, titled “My Car,” which features professional motorsports drivers who have “Made the Switch” and rely on Pennzoil Synthetics for protection and performance in their cars.

The My Car campaign features Pennzoil motorsports drivers, Daytona 500 winning Joey Logano, record-setting NHRA Top Fuel dragster driver Leah Pritchett and three-time Indy 500 champion Helio Castroneves, in a collection of professional series bringing to life how the relationship between a motorsports team and motor oil goes well beyond a paint-out.

“Through the My Car campaign, we demonstrate the unique relationship Pennzoil has in supporting our sponsored drivers and their vehicles from Team Penske and Don Schumacher Racing,” said Patty Lanning, vice president of Shell Lubricants North America Marketing. “In racing, tenths of a second make the difference, so every bit of performance counts and that’s why these motorsports athletes rely on Pennzoil Synthetics for the confidence they need to help them get ahead and stay ahead on and off the track.”

From the 200 mph speeds that Logano reaches in his cup car, the extreme accelerations Pritchett pushes her vehicle to, and the demanding driving conditions Castroneves races his car in to your daily driver – Pennzoil Synthetics is the common denominator, the company asserts.

“This is the first time that Pennzoil is bringing our professional drivers together from multiple motorsports disciplines,” said Lanning. “The My Car campaign reinforces that if Joey Logano, Leah Pritchett and Helio Castroneves feel confident behind the wheel with Pennzoil Synthetics under the hood, so can you.”

The partnerships provide Pennzoil with the ability to test existing and new motor oil technology, developed by Pennzoil’s industry leading scientists and engineers, to gain insights from the track that translate directly into the formulation of its consumer motor oils. Pennzoil continues to push the advancement of its motor oil technology and develop formulations to help maximize ultimate performance and engine reliability for the team throughout the race seasons.

You can enjoy the full My Car videos by visiting: YouTube.com/Pennzoil.