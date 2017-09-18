News/Pennzoil
Pennzoil Releases ‘Know Your Oil’ Video Content

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Pennzoil says that, at bare minimum, all motorists should understand that motor oil is important in ensuring their vehicles run smoothly. Since there are varying levels of education around motor oil, the company has released the next round of its educational “Know Your Oil” series.

Topics tackled by Pennzoil Scientist, Shanna Simmons, in the series include:

All four videos have been released with bonus content to follow in the fall.

