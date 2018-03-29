Pennzoil Launches Pennzoil Platinum 0W-16 Full Synthetic Motor Oil With Pureplus Technology



Pennzoil has developed its next generation of motor oil, Pennzoil Platinum SAE 0W-16 Full Synthetic Motor Oil with PurePlus Technology, to respond to the continuous focus on increasing fuel economy and reducing emissions.

Pennzoil PurePlus Technology base oils are designed to meet future motor oil requirements and will formulate Pennzoil Platinum SAE 0W-16 without sacrificing NOACK volatility. By using PurePlus base oils, Pennzoil says it is able to develop motor oils that provide enhanced viscosity control and reduced motor oil consumption than is available from typical group III base stocks. Pennzoil Platinum Full Synthetic SAE 0W-16 is made using PurePlus base oils and further enables greater performance with respect to oxidation and deposit control, wear protection and fuel economy than required by the highest industry standards, the company says.

Pennzoil says the drive for 0W-16 grade motor oils has recently grown following the introduction of certain 2018 vehicle models being sold in the United States. Some OEMs recommend the utilization of a SAE 0W-16 motor oil, or an SAE 0W-20 if an SAE 0W-16 is not available, to optimize the efficiency of engines such as those for the 2018 Toyota Camry 2.5 L, the 2018 Honda Fit and Accord hybrid.

SAE 0W-16 oils, which can offer additional fuel economy benefits compared to SAE 0W-20, SAE 5W-20, SAE 5W-30, and other higher viscosity oils, have been in use in Japan for some time. In fact, Shell has been producing SAE 0W-16 oils for Japanese OEMs for use in vehicles sold in Japan since 2014.