PBT USA Offers Complete Kit For Timing Belt Replacement And Service

PBT USA offers a complete kit for timing belt replacement and service.

The Timing Gear Holder securely holds the timing gear during removal or installation, preventing timing gear movement while the retaining bolt is removed while allowing rotation of cam gear to align valve timing marks.

The single-lever locking design is easy to use, and the slimline design allows maximum access. The timing gear holder is adjustable to suit gear diameters 4.5–6.5”.


The Single CamClamps lock each gear individually during timing belt replacement and hold valve timing during belt replacement. Their compact size allows use in confined engine compartments.

Easy to use, installs in seconds.

For a video, click HERE.

