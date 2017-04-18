News/OTC
ago

OTC Offers Wireless Video Scope Kit

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

Women In Auto Care Unveils New Website

VIDEO: How Do Plastic Carrier Gaskets Work?

Big Ass Solutions Unveils Prototype Of Automated Personal Fan

Smoke Out OBD II EVAP Codes With Vacutec's EVAPro

Rislone Introduces Nano Prime Engine & Oil Additive

Intake Manifold Failures On Modern Mercedes-Benz Models

VIDEO: Slow Or Lazy Oxygen Sensor Maintenance

VIDEO: Carbon Or Charcoal Activated Cabin Air Filters

VIDEO: Diagnosing Head Gasket Leaks

KIA: Codes P0171, P0446, P0507 And P2187

OTC has launched its 3881 wireless video scope kit for North America.

The tool provides technicians with a solution for the challenges experienced while conducting engine work or inspections.

The kit allows for the inspection of difficult areas to help technicians locate leaks, shorts, or any lost parts or pieces.

Ideal in situations where an attached screen would prevent usage, the wireless video scope can be used in conjunction with a technician’s smart phone or tablet.

The video scope kit includes a 9mm waterproof camera as well as a miniature 5.8 mm waterproof camera for checking small lines.

Show Full Article