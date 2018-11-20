OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

The OTC Evolve is a ruggedized tablet capable of diagnosing more than 25,000 vehicle systems and 58,000 vehicle ECU combinations using new Bravo 3.0 software and a fast Android operating system. The tablet features a 10.4-inch optically bonded screen providing visibility in most conditions, including direct sunlight. The Evolve includes a one-year diagnostic subscription complete with multiple coverage updates per year and exclusive access to full color, full system wiring diagrams, available directly on the tool.

Featuring more than 11,000 actuation tests and more than 1,400 adjustment tests, the Evolve also offers dual Wi-Fi architecture that provides a reliable Wi-Fi connection to the included J2534-compliant wireless VCI with simultaneous internet connection to the shop. A tablet docking station and backpack for storage are included in the diagnostic kit.

For additional information, visit OTC.