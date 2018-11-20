News
ago

OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

ESAB Offers All-Process, Portable, Inverter-Based Welding System

Hot Shot's Secret Introduces 2-Step Oil System Treatment

OTC Tablet Capable Of Diagnosing 25,000+ Vehicle Systems

Snap-on Introduces Flex-Head Ratchet

Ford Partners With Walmart, Postmates To Test Autonomous Grocery Delivery

Ford Tech Tip: No Communication Codes

Ford Power Stroke Guide

Snap-on Battery Service Tools Equip Technicians For Winter Car Care

2018 AASA Top Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers List Now Available Online

Federated ARCA Championship Diecast Featured In Facebook Contest

The OTC Evolve is a ruggedized tablet capable of diagnosing more than 25,000 vehicle systems and 58,000 vehicle ECU combinations using new Bravo 3.0 software and a fast Android operating system. The tablet features a 10.4-inch optically bonded screen providing visibility in most conditions, including direct sunlight. The Evolve includes a one-year diagnostic subscription complete with multiple coverage updates per year and exclusive access to full color, full system wiring diagrams, available directly on the tool.

Featuring more than 11,000 actuation tests and more than 1,400 adjustment tests, the Evolve also offers dual Wi-Fi architecture that provides a reliable Wi-Fi connection to the included J2534-compliant wireless VCI with simultaneous internet connection to the shop. A tablet docking station and backpack for storage are included in the diagnostic kit.

For additional information, visit OTC.

Show Full Article