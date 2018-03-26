OTC’s New Wiper Puller Allows For Easy Access To Recessed Components

OTC introduces the new 4680 Wiper Puller, designed to remove wiper arms on passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Wiper Puller allows technicians to easily access recessed components or areas with minimal clearance, and is now available in North America.

The unique design includes jaws that are forged with a radius to tightly hug the center screw for minimal spread, while ensuring optimal contact with the object being pulled. The wiper puller includes two pairs of legs, including 9/16″ wide and 1″ wide, to aid in many types of small component applications. The leg shoulders of the wiper puller fit over the hex bar and can be secured into position with a simple turn of a wing nut, which are coated in plastisol for better grip.

OTC covers the 4680 Wiper Puller with a lifetime warranty.

The Wiper Puller is now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information on the OTC Wiper Puller, visit OTCTools.com .