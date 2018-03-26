News
ago

OTC’s New Wiper Puller Allows For Easy Access To Recessed Components

From Import Car

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CARDONE And Swag Custom Rides Tour Dual-Fuel 1966 Chevelle Across Nation

Gaither Introduces Work Gloves For Technicians

OTC's New Wiper Puller Allows For Easy Access To Recessed Components

Demetrios Rizos Named Winner Of Mitchell 1 'Shift Into High Gear' Facebook Sweepstakes

ASE Education Foundation To Hold 5th Annual Training Conference For Automotive Instructors

Entitlement For Federated Auto Parts 400 At Richmond Raceway Extended Through 2022

Automotive Distribution Network Recognizes DENSO Sales Team

Expectant Mom Wins Brand-New Buick In ACDelco Contest

TrakMotive Expands New Window Regulator Coverage To More Than 2,400 SKUs

NGK Adds 'Spark' To NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

OTC introduces the new 4680 Wiper Puller, designed to remove wiper arms on passenger vehicles and light trucks. The Wiper Puller allows technicians to easily access recessed components or areas with minimal clearance, and is now available in North America.

The unique design includes jaws that are forged with a radius to tightly hug the center screw for minimal spread, while ensuring optimal contact with the object being pulled. The wiper puller includes two pairs of legs, including 9/16″ wide and 1″ wide, to aid in many types of small component applications. The leg shoulders of the wiper puller fit over the hex bar and can be secured into position with a simple turn of a wing nut, which are coated in plastisol for better grip.

OTC covers the 4680 Wiper Puller with a lifetime warranty.

The Wiper Puller is now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information on the OTC Wiper Puller, visit OTCTools.com.

Show Full Article