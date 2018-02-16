OTC Releases Bravo 3.0 Diagnostic Software Update



OTC has announced the latest diagnostic software update for the Encore and Evolve professional diagnostic tools, available now. The new update, Bravo 3.0, features a new improved layout for easier navigation, as well as a new feature that includes the ability to scan multiple selected controllers at once for increased productivity. It also includes the option to access saved diagnostic data, organized by date and vehicle.

Additional major updates and improvements in the new Bravo 3.0 software include:

Simplified home screen for fast, easy access to the most used functions

Quicker vehicle selection with a new single dialog box

Updated vehicle diagnostics screen layout with more information and assets

Revised scan for DTCs option, allowing multiple controller selection

Data stream and special tests memory, allowing faster switching of controllers when viewing live data or running tests

New saved diagnostic data screen combines the previous view saved tests and view Data stream recordings into one

Improved code-assist library navigation with breadcrumbs to retain a trail of your searches

Technicians can see a walk-through of the new software here.

More information on the new Bravo 3.0 software update release can be found at OTCTools.com/releasenotes.