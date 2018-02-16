OTC Releases Bravo 3.0 Diagnostic Software Update
OTC has announced the latest diagnostic software update for the Encore and Evolve professional diagnostic tools, available now. The new update, Bravo 3.0, features a new improved layout for easier navigation, as well as a new feature that includes the ability to scan multiple selected controllers at once for increased productivity. It also includes the option to access saved diagnostic data, organized by date and vehicle.
Additional major updates and improvements in the new Bravo 3.0 software include:
- Simplified home screen for fast, easy access to the most used functions
- Quicker vehicle selection with a new single dialog box
- Updated vehicle diagnostics screen layout with more information and assets
- Revised scan for DTCs option, allowing multiple controller selection
- Data stream and special tests memory, allowing faster switching of controllers when viewing live data or running tests
- New saved diagnostic data screen combines the previous view saved tests and view Data stream recordings into one
- Improved code-assist library navigation with breadcrumbs to retain a trail of your searches
Technicians can see a walk-through of the new software here.
More information on the new Bravo 3.0 software update release can be found at OTCTools.com/releasenotes.