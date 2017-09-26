OTC Releases Bravo 2.11 Diagnostics Software With Major Enhancements And Expanded Coverage

OTC has released Bravo 2.11, the latest major update to its diagnostics software for the Evolve and Encore scan tools. Key features of the update include enhanced report options, maintenance test improvements, all-system scan speed improvements by up to 70 percent and increased vehicle coverage. In total, the release adds coverage for 2,542 new systems and 10,169 new vehicle-ECU combinations.

Major coverage updates and improvements in Bravo 2.11 include:

New 2016 model-year coverage for Ford, Chrysler, Jeep, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Mini and Fiat

Expanded coverage for 2015 BMW/Mini high-value adjustment tests that include VANOS adaptation, steering angle sensor adjustment, oil maintenance reset, sunroof initialization and rain/light sensor initialization

New special tests for Honda, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Volkswagen, Audi, Chrysler, Ford and GM vehicles

Equipped body systems, crank pattern learn, OPDS initialization, SWS initialization and after vehicle collision tests for Honda

Selector sensor learn, ignition timing correction and coding reset tests for Mercedes-Benz

Write configuration, transfer configuration and steering angle sensor calibration tests for VW and Audi

Clear steering pull compensation and steering angle calibration tests for Chrysler

Misfire monitor neutral profile correction and electronic integrated park brake tests for Ford

Radio setup test for GM

With the new software update, users are now able to customize printed and saved scan reports with additional information such as repair order number, VIN, pre-post scan designations, shop information and more. Reports can be saved, printed and emailed in seconds.

The new software also speeds up maintenance tests by auto-navigating to the special test after a scan of the applicable controllers and VIN inclusion on the controller selection screen to give the user visibility to the vehicle they are connected to.

More information on the Bravo 2.11 software update release can be found at OTCTools.com/products/otc-encore.