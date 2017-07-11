News/OTC
OTC Releases Bravo 2.10 Diagnostic Software Update For Evolve And Encore Scan Tools

OTC has released its newest diagnostic software update for the Evolve and Encore, Bravo 2.10, featuring major updates that include new coverage for multiple European, domestic and Asian brands. All brands and coverage updates are included with an active OTC diagnostics subscription.

The Bravo 2.10 software update includes:

  • New coverage for Volkswagen, Audi and Mercedes, which allows technicians to service more vehicles they see in their shops every day;
  • Time-stamped DTC Scan report enhancements to easily save, print and email reports in seconds – critical for pre- and post-scanning as recommended by multiple OEMs for body collision repair;
  • Clear all codes in all modules in one step;
  • Expanded TPMS coverage for GM, Chrysler, Jeep, Nissan, Infiniti, Toyota, Lexus, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi and Subaru;
  • Datastream updates for Volkswagen and Audi vehicles to display in standard mode, making it easier to read, diagnose and fix faster;
  • New Brake Pad Replacement tests for various OEMs; and
  • Ford high-demand tests including MAF Sensor Contamination, High-Pressure Fuel System and Low Pressure Fuel Leakdown and much more.

More information on the latest Bravo 2.10 software update release can be found at OTCTools.com/releasenotes.

