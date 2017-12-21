News
OTC Introduces Tech-Scope

From Import Car

The OTC 3857 Tech-Scope is a standalone two-channel high-speed lab and ignition oscilloscope with multimeter that assists technicians with quick and efficient testing and measurement of virtually all the electrical and electronic components and circuits in a modern vehicle.

The Tech-Scope can read 40 million samples per second on each channel with 10M ohm input impedance, eliminating the need for special adapters to capture signals from critical components.

The tool features special hardware protection through galvanic isolation and includes an ignition scope and a digital multimeter as well as an ohmmeter.

