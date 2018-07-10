News/OTC Tools
OTC Introduces Pan Seal Cutter

OTC has announced the new 6788 pan seal cutter, now available in North America. The cutter is designed to separate oil pan seals without causing damage to the pan and/or sealing surfaces.

The seal cutter separates oil pan seals by pressing the blade into the sealant and striking it with a hammer to completely cut through. The wide striking head allows for the force to be directly transferred and cut through thicker seals. The 90-degree cutting blade and extended-reach handle allows for easy positioning of the cutter and the ability to fit in tight spaces.

The universal design of the tool will separate the oil pan seal on most vehicles and allows for easy completion of the job. The tool is similar to J-37228.

The pan seal cutter is now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information on the pan seal cutter, visit OTCTools.com.

