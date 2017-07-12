News
OTC Introduces New Bluetooth Battery And Starter/Charger System Tester For Encore And Evolve Diagnostic Tools

OTC has introduced the 3914 wireless Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester, allowing technicians to test battery systems faster and receive a full health report. Compatible with diagnostic software Bravo 2.10, the new tester creates battery, starting and charging system health reports to help diagnose vehicle issues. The results are displayed directly on the Encore or Evolve to create a full diagnostic report.

The OTC Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester works with 6V and 12V automotive batteries – Regular Flooded, Enhanced Flooded, AGM, EV and Start-Stop. It also conducts 12V/24V charging/starting systems tests and can test a vehicle’s battery charging system to gauge alternator health and troubleshoot charging issues. The tester can store up to 2,000 records and can further assist technicians with diagnosing and reporting system issues by emailing test results to show a customer or add to a vehicle report.

With battery voltage as low as 1.5V, the tester can evaluate batteries and display results through three LED indicators (Blue: Connected, Green: Power, Red: Trouble). The Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester is equipped with a 20-inch cable with durable clamps as well as replaceable test leads and clamps.

The 3914 Battery and Starter/Charger System Tester is now available through OTC’s distribution partners. For more information on OTC specialty tools, visit OTCTools.com.

