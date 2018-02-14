News/OTC
ago

OTC Introduces Amp Clamp/Multimeter

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

The OTC 3908 Amp Clamp/Multimeter provides accurate current measurements using clamp jaws and is well suited for testing starting and charging circuits.

The tool also allows easy access to current, voltage and other key automotive measurements. Additional tests and features include Duty Cycle, Resistance, Capacitance, Diode, Continuity, Frequency and Temperature.

The kit includes test leads, temperature probe, soft carry case and a 9-volt battery.

For more information on the OTC 3908 Amp Clamp/Multimeter, visit OTCTools.com.

