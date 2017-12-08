OTC Announces Release Of Bravo 2.12

OTC has announced the release of Bravo 2.12 diagnostic software, the latest major update to its diagnostics software for the Evolve and Encore. Key features of the update include more 2016 coverage, new applications for Steelman PRO Wi-Fi video scope and Bluetooth CHASSISEAR integration, as well as added coverage for 976 new systems and 1,843 new vehicle-ECU combinations.

Major coverage updates and improvements to Bravo 2.12 include:

New 2016 coverage for Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Infiniti and Mitsubishi

New Ford tire pressure monitor tests, body control tests and DTC circuit description for 2016 MY vehicles

New General Motors/Saturn hybrid tests for ABS, parking brake, seats and more

New Wi-Fi video scope and noise and vibration detection apps for pairing with Steelman PRO Wi-Fi video scope or Bluetooth CHASSISEAR, purchased separately, to use your Evolve to wirelessly view video or diagnose vehicle noises

1,313 new actuation type tests and 194 new adjustment type tests

Diagnostic information updated for DTC Circuit Description for 2016MY Ford, DTC Possible Causes for 2015-’16 Model Year Ford and Code Info for 2013-’16 Model Year Chrysler/Jeep and 2015-’16 Ford

Kia electric parking brake, body control tests and more

BMW/Mini engine/PCM, transmission, climate (HVAC), suspension and instrument cluster tests

Volkswagen engine/PCM, transmission tests

More information on the Bravo 2.12 software update release can be found at OTCTools.com/products/otc-encore.