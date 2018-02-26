O’Reilly Auto Parts Names SYLVANIA Automotive 2017 Supplier Of The Year

SYLVANIA Automotive was recognized by O’Reilly Auto Parts for continued industry excellence, commitment and performance.

SYLVANIA Automotive has received the 2017 Supplier of the Year Award from O’Reilly Auto Parts. The award was announced by O’Reilly Auto Parts at its recent Annual Managers Conference in Dallas.

Selected from hundreds of suppliers worldwide, recipients of this award are held to the highest standards and have enabled O’Reilly Auto Parts to grow successfully in the product categories they supply.

With the help of SYLVANIA Automotive, O’Reilly Auto Parts’ lighting business has achieved strong growth each year for the past five years, and is now consistently ranked among the top front room categories. O’Reilly Auto Parts’ long-term growth historically has been on the hard parts and back room side of the business. As a result, front room categories such as wipers, chemicals or lighting are rarely recognized with these awards, according to SYLVANIA Automotive, which adds to the significance of this first-time win for the company.

“At SYLVANIA Automotive, we recognize that there is no magic bullet, no single thing we can point to and say, ‘that is the reason for our success,’” said Joe Verbanic, director of aftermarket sales and marketing at SYLVANIA Automotive. “What separates us from the competition is our unwavering commitment to meet our customers’ needs and, as evidenced by this award, that commitment also places us in higher standing relative to the broader supply base. Through our partnership with O’Reilly Auto Parts, we are able to exceed the expectations of our suppliers and customers, develop and manufacture best-in-class products to help meet our customers’ needs and make the driving experience safer for all on the road. We’re honored to be recognized by O’Reilly Auto Parts with this award.”

“SYLVANIA Automotive has been a long-time partner to O’Reilly, and they continue to perform at a very high level across the key areas we expect our suppliers to support, including marketing, product advertising and more,” said Tom Seboldt, vice president of merchandising at O’Reilly Auto Parts. “SYLVANIA Automotive is on the leading edge of lighting technology and consistently brings traffic to our stores through its annual marketing campaigns.”