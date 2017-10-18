Omnicraft To Sponsor Wood Brothers’ No. 21 At Kansas Speedway Oct. 22



Ten months into the launch of Omnicraft, Ford Motor Co.’s new brand of quality replacement parts for non-Ford vehicles, the Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford Fusion once again will sport the Omnicraft colors of black and orange for the Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway Oct. 22.

“Sponsoring the 21 car is a fun way to mark the progress our Omnicraft team has made in taking this new brand from an idea to parts-on-shelves,” said Matt Bradley, director, Ford Customer Service Division, marketing sales and service, North America. “We identified an opportunity to better serve customers and grow dealer business, and the benefits are already being seen.”

Beginning with a phased approach in January 2017, Omnicraft launched with oil filters, brake pads and rotors, loaded struts, coated calipers, starters and alternators. Today, dealers across the U.S. have access to an even greater selection of Omnicraft parts, including engine and cabin air filters, radiators and wheel hub assemblies. Heading into 2018, Omnicraft aims to introduce additional product lines, including tire pressure monitor sensors, spark plugs, brake master cylinders and A/C components such as condensers, compressors and accumulators. The company says that initial reaction to the new brand has been positive.