Omnicraft Parts Now Available At FordParts.com

FordParts.com, which relaunched earlier this year with an improved experience for fleet customers, technicians and do-it-yourselfers, is now offering even more options with the addition of Omnicraft parts. Omnicraft completes Ford’s “Total Parts Lineup” by offering premium aftermarket parts that are backed by Ford Motor Co. for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicle repairs.

“FordParts.com has become an even better tool for customers since the relaunch this year,” said Lisa Pynn, global e-commerce manager, Ford Customer Service Division. “Now the site offers more choices featuring Omnicraft parts for non-Ford and Lincoln vehicles which are now searchable by year, make and model.”

Customers will find that FordParts.com helps simplify the parts-ordering process. Users have a site that is specifically designed to make Ford Parts, Motorcraft, Ford/Lincoln Accessories – and now Omnicraft parts – available anywhere and at any time, from a computer, mobile phone or tablet.

Fleet customers can upload and save a list of VINs to search, with true VIN filtering from the OEM using specific nicknames chosen by the user. All customers can take advantage of live chat and phone support – with agents available to proactively help them find the right part, track orders and more. Site features include:

Mobile and tablet enabled – optimized for responsiveness

More detailed product descriptions, high-quality images and line-art diagrams

Non-sponsored customer orders placed by 4 p.m. local time will receive shipment by 10 a.m. standard time the following business day**

Free shipping on orders of $75 or more†

Complete Ford OE catalog searchable by VIN, year/make/model, part number and keyword

Newly added Omnicraft parts catalog searchable by year/make/model

Coming Oct. 15, 2018: FordParts.com will offer 20 percent off any purchase on the site of $150 or more.†† This is valid for registered users through Dec. 31, 2018.

Disclaimers:

*Covers parts commonly replaced through normal maintenance. Some year restrictions apply. See your dealer for participation details.

**Excludes prior orders, back order and supplier direct ship parts.

†Valid on qualifying purchases before tax made on FordParts.com. FedEx Ground to all 50 states. Guest and sponsored customers are ineligible for free shipping.

††Valid on qualifying purchases made on FordParts.com before tax for registered customers only now through 12/31/18. Redeemable up to 3 times per customer.