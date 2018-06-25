Omnicraft Introduces New Oxygen Sensors For Non-Ford/Lincoln Repairs

Technicians across North America continue to find that Omnicraft parts are a reliable option for non-Ford/Lincoln repairs. New to the Omnicraft line, OE-quality oxygen (O2) sensors are built with attention to detail and continuity testing that is approved and backed by Ford Motor Company.

“As with all Omnicraft parts, the new O2 sensors are ready to install right out of the box and are designed for maximum performance,” said Jim Woloskie, Ford North America Electrical Manager. “In fact, technicians will find that the units come ready to ‘plug and play,’ with no need for modifications. Platinum electrode helps ensure reliable readings.”

In addition, technicians will find peace of mind when it comes to the features of Omnicraft O2 sensors. All sensors have direct-fit connectors and the high-temperature protective sleeve helps shield wire leads from heat and premature failure. In addition, the PTFE filter allows oxygen in, but helps keep water and engine contaminants out of the casing.

The 100 percent end-of-line continuity testing is part of what makes these sensors reliable. The new O2 sensors have an OE-style dual shield end that helps protect internal sensor components and the crimped weather seal helps keep contaminants out. Rolled threads help maintain tight tolerances and resist fatigue.

Omnicraft O2 sensors are launching with 119 part numbers and are available now for non-Ford/Lincoln vehicles. The parts come with a Ford-backed warranty for two years, unlimited mileage, labor included* and no commercial exceptions.

*Limited labor costs. See seller for limited warranty details. Defect only. Original purchaser and receipt required. Excludes towing. Parts included. Labor limited to two years.

Omnicraft is a trademark of Ford Motor Company.