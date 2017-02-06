News/A/C Tools
OEMTOOLS A/C Clutch Tool Kit for Ford, GM, Chrysler Systems

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

The OEM A/C Clutch Tool Kit (#27150) provides all the tools necessary for the removal and installation of A/C clutches on most GM, Ford and Chrysler models.

The set includes: auger point shaft, nut and arbor, GM puller, extension, puller and a variety of vehicle specific removers and installers. It comes in a sturdy blow-mold storage case.

The pullers are heat treated for toughness, and they handle 75% of the models that are on the road today, says the company.

