Nominate Your Favorite Parts Pro For Counter Professional Of The Year



A trusted counter professional is one of the unsung heroes of any automotive repair shop.

When time is of the essence, they can make your life easier by understanding exactly what part you need, where to find it and how to get it to you quickly.

And they can make your day a little brighter with their positive attitude, professionalism and personality.

If your shop has built a strong relationship with a local counter pro over the years – so much so that he or she almost seems like a part of your family – we encourage you to nominate that individual for Counter Professional of the Year.

Since 1986, Counterman magazine has been recognizing America’s most trusted “go-to” men and women behind the parts counter. These deserving counter pros are the type of people who go above and beyond the call of duty to delight their customers.

For example, 2017 Retail Counter Professional of the Year Kris Hankey of Advance Auto Parts makes a point to get to know her customers, their businesses and their families – all of the details that she needs to truly care for her customers each and every day. Her customers will tell you that they all have Hankey’s personal cellphone number, and that in a pinch she is the first person they call or text if they have a parts or information need.

If you know someone like Hankey, fill out a Counter Professional of the Year nomination form on the Counterman website. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 1.

If you have any questions about the Counter Professional of the Year program, email Counterman Editor Josh Cable at [email protected].