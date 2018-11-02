NGK Spark Plugs Unveils Expanded Brand And Product Portfolio

NGK Spark Plugs this week unveiled an expanded brand and product portfolio at the 2018 AAPEX and SEMA Shows. The latest additions to the company’s portfolio include the NGK RUTHENIUM HX spark plug, NTK Technical Sensors and WVE Vehicle Electronics brand.

The RUTHENIUM HX is the latest in high-ignitability spark plug technology comprised of the precious metal ruthenium. This new product contains 25 part numbers covering more than 200 million vehicles currently in operation. The new NGK RUTHENIUM HX offers higher ignitability, enhanced oxidation resistance and increased durability for today’s modern engines. NGK RUTHENIUM HX spark plugs provide twice the service life of NGK IRIDIUM IX plugs and four times the service life of nickel spark plugs.

In conjunction, NGK is launching a first-in-industry spark plug service interval resource by including original equipment manufacturer suggested spark plug replacement recommendations in its ngksparkplugs.com parts finder and the company’s ACES catalog content.

NGK Spark Plugs also announced the expansion of its NTK product portfolio beyond oxygen sensors to include a premium full line of technical sensors products. Within the portfolio are position, pressure, speed, temperature, fluid level, emissions and specialty sensors. NTK is currently the only OE brand with a premium line of sensors designed to cover more than 95 percent of all vehicles on the road.

WVE Vehicle Electronics is the newest addition to the NGK Spark Plugs brand family. Dedicated to the same level of original equipment (OE) quality as NGK and NTK, WVE offers bumper to bumper products covering electrical components for both domestic and import vehicles. WVE has a broad portfolio with 215 product types for connectors, emissions, ignition, relays, solenoids and switches.

NGK Spark Plugs, NTK Sensors and the WVE brand of products are manufactured in ISO 14001, ISO/TS 16949 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified facilities to ensure durability and quality standards. They also undergo extreme testing conditions in ISO 17025 accredited labs.