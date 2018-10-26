NGK Spark Plugs Introduces Industry First: Spark Plug Service Interval Information

NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A. Inc. is announcing the industry’s first spark plug service interval resource by including original equipment manufacturer suggested spark plug replacement recommendations in its website parts finder and company provided ACES data set.

As a leader in spark plug and ignition technology, NGK is committed to providing countermen, technicians and consumers with valuable, service interval recommendations for spark plug life-cycles as specified by domestic and import manufacturers. This information will be rolled out on the ngksparkplugs.com parts finder and the company’s ACES catalog content.

“For years, the industry has attempted to capture and disseminate this information to ensure consumers and automotive repair technicians were getting optimal ignition performance from today’s complex engines. This initiative reflects our culture of progression in helping to provide the most accurate, up-to-date and relevant information to the industry and consumers,” said Brian Norko, vice president – Aftermarket for NGK Spark Plugs.