News/NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A. Inc
ago

NGK Spark Plugs Introduces Industry First: Spark Plug Service Interval Information

Tim Fritz

Tim Fritz,administrator

View bio

Schumacher Electric To Showcase New Products At AAPEX

NGK Spark Plugs Introduces Industry First: Spark Plug Service Interval Information

Purolator To Introduce Cabin Air Filters With Febreze At AAPEX 2018

Gates To Showcase Gates COMPLETE Serpentine Kits At AAPEX

New Pep Boys Mobile Crew Offers Repair And Maintenance Services On-Location

CTEK To Feature Full Range Of Charging Technologies At AAPEX 2018

Omnicraft Parts Now Available At FordParts.com

CRP Automotive Hosting 'The Humble Mechanic' During 2018 AAPEX

WIX Filters Named Presenting Sponsor Of NHRA Carolina Nationals

Dana Introduces New Victor Reinz MaxDry MeshGuard Intake Manifold Gaskets For Chrysler 3.7-liter And 4.7-liter Engines

NGK Spark Plugs U.S.A. Inc. is announcing the industry’s first spark plug service interval resource by including original equipment manufacturer suggested spark plug replacement recommendations in its website parts finder and company provided ACES data set.

As a leader in spark plug and ignition technology, NGK is committed to providing countermen, technicians and consumers with valuable, service interval recommendations for spark plug life-cycles as specified by domestic and import manufacturers. This information will be rolled out on the ngksparkplugs.com parts finder and the company’s ACES catalog content.

“For years, the industry has attempted to capture and disseminate this information to ensure consumers and automotive repair technicians were getting optimal ignition performance from today’s complex engines. This initiative reflects our culture of progression in helping to provide the most accurate, up-to-date and relevant information to the industry and consumers,” said Brian Norko, vice president – Aftermarket for NGK Spark Plugs.

Show Full Article