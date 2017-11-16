NGK Spark Plugs Introduces 76 New NTK Oxygen Sensors For The North American Market

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) is introducing 76 new NTK oxygen sensors into the North American market. The NTK product line expansion is designed to support newer applications and provide coverage for more than 20 million additional domestic and foreign vehicles in operation (VIO). This expansion further demonstrates NTK leadership in oxygen sensor technology and total overall vehicle coverage.

Engineered to meet or exceed OE form, fit and function, the new 76 parts include 21 part numbers, covering key domestic and import applications: 2013-’15 Chevrolet Express, 2013-’15 GMC Savanna 3500, 2016 Cadillac ATS and CTS, 2016 Chevrolet Camaro, 2015-’16 Hyundai Sonata, 2016 Kia Optima, 2015-’16 Kia Sorento, 2016-’17 Honda Civic and 2014-’16 Mazda 3.

“As automobile sensors become more technical in nature, the demand for OE-quality replacement sensors continues to grow,” said Mark Boyle, general manager of product, NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.). “As we move into 2018, we will continue to aggressively develop new sensors to meet the needs of the marketplace.”

The new NTK oxygen sensors are available through major parts distributors in North America. To learn more, visit ngksparkplugs.com.