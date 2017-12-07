NGK Partners With Megan Meyer Racing

NGK Spark Plugs announces a two-year partnership with NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster, Megan Meyer. This continues a decades-long tradition of NGK as the preferred performance spark plug for the Meyer team, as NGK sponsored Meyer’s father and team-owner, Randy Meyer for many years.

“I am more than excited to partner with NGK for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. NGK is a large company that focuses on the sportsman side of drag racing,” said Meyer. “With our grassroots team, I believe together we will win [the] World Championship next year.”

Following in her father, Randy Meyer’s footsteps Megan Meyer began racing in 2004 at just 10 years-old. She spent many years competing in the Junior Dragster League and after graduating from the league in 2011, she raced in Super Comp for four years. Megan Meyer obtained her NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster license in 2015 and has since won two nationals in the class.

“Megan and the Meyer Racing team embody the passion for performance and professionalism that NGK prides itself on,” said NGK General Manager of Marketing Danielle Orlando. “Megan is a strong role model to the next generation of racers and NGK is honored to support her.”

Meyer boasts an impressive NHRA track record, competing in 17 races in 2016 and winning her first national race at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, North Carolina that year. She has a top elapsed time of 5.15 seconds, with her fastest time at 283 MPH.

“The entire Randy Meyer Racing Team’s performance this year has been one of our best years yet by reaching 13 final rounds in 20 races, and winning 7 of them.” Meyer added, “The top speeds and E.T.s that we posted this year come from the development of the NGK Spark Plugs we use.”

Megan Meyer’s sponsors include NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil Products, WELD Racing, Clevite, Gunk, Technician Academy and Meyer Truck Center. Megan Meyer’s top alcohol dragster will sport a custom vehicle wrap featuring NGK Spark Plugs.