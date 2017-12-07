News
ago

NGK Partners With Megan Meyer Racing

From Brake & Front End

Underhood Service Staff Writers

Underhood Service Staff Writers,

View bio

CARDONE Announces More Than 200 New Products

Babcox Media Acquires Professional Carwashing & Detailing

NGK Partners With Megan Meyer Racing

CTA Offers Heavy-Duty Adjustable Cam Holding Tool

Auto Value And Bumper To Bumper Name WIX Filters As The 2017 Channel Partner Of The Year

No-Start Condition Dilemmas? We Share A Few Lessons Learned

Winter Battery Service Best Practices

WIX Filters, Babcox Media Present Tobi Klunder-Edmonds, Edmonds Import Auto With 4th Annual WIX Driving Performance Award

Howell EFI Announces Expanded Throttle Body Injection Kit Coverage

Electronic Specialties Introduces Wire Piercing Test Clips

Randy and Megan Meyer

NGK Spark Plugs announces a two-year partnership with NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster, Megan Meyer. This continues a decades-long tradition of NGK as the preferred performance spark plug for the Meyer team, as NGK sponsored Meyer’s father and team-owner, Randy Meyer for many years.

“I am more than excited to partner with NGK for the 2018 and 2019 seasons. NGK is a large company that focuses on the sportsman side of drag racing,” said Meyer. “With our grassroots team, I believe together we will win [the] World Championship next year.”

Following in her father, Randy Meyer’s footsteps Megan Meyer began racing in 2004 at just 10 years-old. She spent many years competing in the Junior Dragster League and after graduating from the league in 2011, she raced in Super Comp for four years. Megan Meyer obtained her NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster license in 2015 and has since won two nationals in the class.

“Megan and the Meyer Racing team embody the passion for performance and professionalism that NGK prides itself on,” said NGK General Manager of Marketing Danielle Orlando. “Megan is a strong role model to the next generation of racers and NGK is honored to support her.”

Meyer boasts an impressive NHRA track record, competing in 17 races in 2016 and winning her first national race at the NHRA 4-Wide Nationals in Charlotte, North Carolina that year. She has a top elapsed time of 5.15 seconds, with her fastest time at 283 MPH.

“The entire Randy Meyer Racing Team’s performance this year has been one of our best years yet by reaching 13 final rounds in 20 races, and winning 7 of them.” Meyer added, “The top speeds and E.T.s that we posted this year come from the development of the NGK Spark Plugs we use.”

Megan Meyer’s sponsors include NGK Spark Plugs, Lucas Oil Products, WELD Racing, Clevite, Gunk, Technician Academy and Meyer Truck Center. Megan Meyer’s top alcohol dragster will sport a custom vehicle wrap featuring NGK Spark Plugs.

Show Full Article