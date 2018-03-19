NGK Adds ‘Spark’ To NHRA Four-Wide Nationals

NGK Spark Plugs (U.S.A.) Inc. announced its entitlement sponsorship of the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, which returns to zMAX Dragway on April 27-29.

“NGK Spark Plugs is thrilled to sponsor the prestigious NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway,” said Danielle Orlando, general manager of marketing for NGK Spark Plugs. “We’ve partnered with Charlotte Motor Speedway for nearly a decade, and we relish the opportunity to kick our support into high gear by sponsoring one of drag racing’s premier events at one of the world’s most iconic racing and entertainment venues.”

The multi-year agreement gives NGK Spark Plugs top billing for the NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series’ original four-wide fracas.

“Charlotte Motor Speedway is all about providing an unforgettable show for fans at all three of our venues,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president for Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The NHRA Four-Wide Nationals and NGK Spark Plugs are proven icons in American racing, so having NGK come on board as our entitlement sponsor is a perfect fit. We’re privileged to announce this partnership and are excited to witness the outcome of what is sure to be a tremendous race weekend no fan should miss.”

Weekend packages start at $99, while kids 13 and under get in free with a paying adult. Single-day and weekend tickets, camping and race-day upgrades to the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals at zMAX Dragway are available by calling 1-800-455-3267 or online at charlottemotorspeedway.com.