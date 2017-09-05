News
Next Level Snap-on 12-Volt Circuit Tester Offers Interchangeable Tip, Convenience, Quick Analysis

Underhood Service Staff Writers

The new Snap-on EECT413 is a total testing solution for 12-volt electrical circuit analysis. The kit features various non-intrusive grabbers and clips, plus standard, micro and spade-style probes to fit the job. These options make it easy to operate the unit hands-free to jiggle wires, replace a fuse or operate a switch.

“When looking for convenience, you can be confident in the test results this unit produces in one neat and complete kit,” says Snap-on Product Manager Dave Brekke. “The EECT413 is the ideal collection for every tech and shop looking for a variety of interchangeable tips.”

The safety-style shutter with banana jacks protects against accidental metal-to-metal contact. The EECT413 offers computer-safe draw and surge protected circuitry displays 3–19.99-volt DC (± 0.3-volt accuracy). The backlit LED on this circuit tester indicates green for ground and red for power, and the digital LCD makes it easy to detect DC voltage on 6-volt and 12-volt vehicles.

Kit components include MTTL800-6 Prods, MTTL7005 Backprobe, MTTL7006 Micro Backprobe, MTTL7008 Spade Style Backprobe, EECT413-2 Extension Cord, EECT313H-3 Black Alligator Clip, MTTL800-5 Red Grabber (only), and EECS550-CC Carry Case. The accompanying nylon carrying case has a foam organizer that includes cutout silhouettes of components with the part number, description and color for accurate tool control.

Find out more about the EECT413 Interchangeable Tip 12-volt Digital Display Circuit Tester Kit by contacting your participating Snap-on franchisee or other representative by visiting snapon.com or calling toll-free 877-SNAPON-4 (877-762-7664).

