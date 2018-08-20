New Sweepstakes From Beck/Arnley Encourages Consumers To ‘Check With Beck’



Beck/Arnley has launched the “Check with Beck” sweepstakes, where drivers can be entered to win a weekend getaway just by showing off their foreign nameplate vehicles.

Beginning now through Sept. 23, consumers are encouraged to take a photo of their foreign nameplate vehicle and then share it at BeckPromo.com. Entrants should include a brief description indicating why they are passionate about their vehicle and if they have used Beck/Arnley parts for any repairs. Approved entries will be displayed on the website, and each week, a winner will be selected at random to receive a $500 gift card. Participants also will be entered for a chance to win the grand prize of a weekend getaway for two to their choice of four destinations: Las Vegas; Napa Valley in California; New York City; or Nashville, Tennessee.

“We understand that drivers really love their foreign nameplate vehicles, and with over 24,000 parts for 1,800 of these cars, Beck/Arnley is a perfect fit for consumers who want to maintain their rides with products that meet OE specifications for form, fit and function,” said Lou Kafantaris, senior manager, marketing, Beck/Arnley, Federal-Mogul Motorparts. “We’re excited to see what consumers submit to the website, and encourage everyone to participate for the chance to win a great prize package.”

Beck/Arnley recently launched an updated look for the 104-year old brand, including a new logo and a refreshed website to provide consumers with an easier method of identifying the products they need. Featuring an enhanced part finder that provides users with a more robust look-up system, making it easier to find the right part or fluid for one’s needs, the site also debuts a modern look-and-feel.

For more information and the complete sweepstakes rules, visit BeckPromo.com. To “Check with Beck,” contact a Federal-Mogul Motorparts representative for more information, or visit the company’s new website at beckarnley.com.