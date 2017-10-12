News
New Stant Temperature Control Kits Simplify Installation Process

Stant Corp. has introduced a new line of temperature control kits. Specially developed to simplify cooling system service, the new kit includes all the parts needed to complete the repair in one box.

“At Stant, we are always looking for ways make things easier for our customers to successfully complete repairs and our new temperature control kits do just that,” said Terry Ethier, vice president of aftermarket for Stant Corp. “Including the necessary parts all in one box saves repair facilities time identifying, ordering and waiting for each component. It is best practice to replace all components in the Stant kit while performing a major repair to the water pump or radiator coolant system. For a professional service technician, that makes a real difference in enhancing productivity and efficiency.”

The new line of Stant temperature control kits cover more than 82 million vehicles in operation (VIO) with only 21 part numbers. Each kit contains a thermostat, gasket, radiator cap and coolant temperature sensor and when installed, regulates both temperature and pressure for the cooling system. Installation of a new kit reduces a vehicle’s carbon footprint by helping the engine perform at proper OE specifications and improves fuel economy by making the cooling system operate more efficiently.

