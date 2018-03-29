New Snap-on Pro-Link Ultra Diagnostic Scan Tool For Light And Medium Trucks



Snap-on continues to add to its suite of problem-solving scan tool products with the EEHD866048 PRO-LINK Ultra Diagnostic Software for Light and Medium Trucks (LMT). This version of LMT software expands support provided in previous versions to include diagnostic capability for 2013-2016 GM and Isuzu. New features included in this release include DEF Control Module Support for the Isuzu 2013–2016 N-Series, as well as Body Module Support (Instrument Cluster and Restraint Module) for Ford 2011–2016 (F-150, F-Series Super Duty, E-Series, Transit) and Dodge/RAM 2011–2016 (RAM 1500–5500). Coverage has also been added for 2016 GM, Ford and Dodge/RAM.

This edition offers enhanced coverage with diagnostic and testing capability for smaller-sized truck engines, brakes and transmission systems for Ford (2000–2016); and now supports 6.7L Powerstroke engines in addition to GM (1999–2016), Dodge/RAM (2006–2016) and Isuzu (2005–2016).

“This Snap-on software release offers more scan tool options for techs to use when working on today’s popular personal and light commercial trucks,” said Dave Shock, a Snap-on product manager. “Snap-on augmented the diagnostic and testing capability for light and medium truck engine, brake and transmission systems to include After treatment System tests as well as DPF Testing, DEF Testing, Injector Cutout and ABS tests. The LMT application gives technicians OEM-proprietary and OBD II diagnostics for easier maintenance and repair productivity.”

For additional information, visit Snap-on Tools.